FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VRNA opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

