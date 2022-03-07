FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Vale S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vale in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

VALE opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after buying an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $107,884,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.