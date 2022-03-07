FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Lifted by Analyst

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENVX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

