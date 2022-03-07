Gala (GALA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Billion

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Gala has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $630.25 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00034729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00104071 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

