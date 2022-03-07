Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $61.44

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $58.60. Galapagos shares last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 2,144 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

