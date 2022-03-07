GAMB Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $21,647.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00105009 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

