Garlicoin Price Reaches $0.0644 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $10,337.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,961,600 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

