Gatechain Token (GT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gatechain Token is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

