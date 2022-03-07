Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 19,081 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $10.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,924. The company has a market cap of $312.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.01 and a 200-day moving average of $353.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

