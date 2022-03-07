Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $58,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $8.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.