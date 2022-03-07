Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,216 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 106,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 276,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.