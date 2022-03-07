Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.64. 35,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

