Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $47.11 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after buying an additional 88,010 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,038,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.06. 85,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,776. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

