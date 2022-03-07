Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $60.26 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,434,711. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

