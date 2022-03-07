Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $70.83 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.93, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

