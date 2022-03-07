Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $80.08 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PEP traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.20. 240,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,341. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

