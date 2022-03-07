Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,873 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

CVX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.79. 1,292,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $160.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

