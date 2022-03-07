Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $69,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 173,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $9.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.26. 518,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.