Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,306 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 45.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.63. 214,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,836. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

