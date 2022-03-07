Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,428 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $101,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.16. 80,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.15 and its 200 day moving average is $588.91. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.81 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

