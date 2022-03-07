Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock valued at $905,385,149. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 397,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

