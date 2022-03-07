Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,420 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.10. 477,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

