Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 83896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.09).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Gattaca in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.18. The company has a market capitalization of £25.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

