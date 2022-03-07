GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.05.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Natixis lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 463,592 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 516,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 458,242 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

