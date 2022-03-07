GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $41.41

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $39.74. GDS shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 9,878 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

