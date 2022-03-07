GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.81 ($48.10).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($54.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

