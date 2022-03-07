Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.80

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 4037444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

GXE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$468.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 104,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$167,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,925.20. Also, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$121,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,450.25.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.