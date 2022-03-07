Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.30

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 55639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

