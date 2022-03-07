Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.60) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.74. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £62.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

