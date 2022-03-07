Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $317.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.74 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

