General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
General American Investors stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.
General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
