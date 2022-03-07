General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

General American Investors stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

