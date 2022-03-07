General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $282.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $245.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $165.80 and a 1 year high of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

