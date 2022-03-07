General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.14 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $87.52 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

