General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.52 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.