Genesis Shards (GS) Reaches One Day Volume of $32,730.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $734,549.98 and $32,730.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.62 or 0.06577142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.66 or 0.99699136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.