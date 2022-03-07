GeoDB Reaches Market Capitalization of $788,429.69 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $788,429.69 and $8.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00104875 BTC.

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 347,643,447 coins and its circulating supply is 46,675,851 coins. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

