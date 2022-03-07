Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,294 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DC Funds LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,159,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of HOWL opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

