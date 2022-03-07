Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,476 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Teekay worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Teekay by 547.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teekay by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

NYSE TK opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.07. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.