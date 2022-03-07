Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 490.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NAUT opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.79.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

