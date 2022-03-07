Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $617,000.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

