Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,806 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340 over the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

