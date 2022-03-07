Gifto Price Tops $0.0297 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and $24.96 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

