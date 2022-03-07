GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,503. GigInternational1 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

