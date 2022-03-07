Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $77.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,951,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

