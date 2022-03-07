Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.0 days.

Shares of GVDBF opened at $4,095.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,425.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,696.77. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $3,753.37 and a 1-year high of $5,337.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.