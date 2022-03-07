Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.57) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.63 ($6.31).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 476.55 ($6.39) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 408.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a market cap of £62.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 263.50 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 490 ($6.57).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.