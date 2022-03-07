Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.84% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

