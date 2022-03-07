Globus Maritime Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,412 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,396% compared to the average daily volume of 337 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Shares of GLBS stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.