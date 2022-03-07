Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Cap Reaches $2,014.94

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $2,014.94 and approximately $7.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.92 or 0.06576671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.01 or 0.99930018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047396 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

