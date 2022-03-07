Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.44 Million

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to post $85.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the lowest is $83.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $82.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $352.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

